Nigeria’s High Commissioner to India, Maj.-Gen. Chris Eze (Rtd), says President Muhammadu Buhari is tackling corruption and repositioning the economy for sustainable development.

Eze said this at a ceremony to mark the 58 Independence Anniversary of Nigeria on Monday in New Delhi.

The celebration was organised by the Nigeria High Commission in collaboration with All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.

The envoy assured them that Nigeria would overcome its challenges and be great again.

He said: “I will encourage you to read the President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech online for those that have not read it.

“The President is making progress in the fight against corruption, recovery of stolen public funds and assets despite vicious and stiff resistance.

“So, I want you to keep faith and hope with the Federal Government to lead the country to greater height.”

Eze, however, encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the country in India and promote the image of the country.

He also thanked the community for the success of the conduct of the election for the executive of the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.

According to him, the inauguration of the new executive has strengthened the harmonious relationship between the high commission and Nigeria community.

In his welcome speech, the President of AINSCA, Solomon Ikere, said the celebration was a day to renew and resolve to fill the gaps that remained in the nation’s building project.

Ikere, who was represented by AINSCA’s Secretary General, Johnson Abiola, said all hands should be on deck to ensure that Nigeria return to its pride place in the interest of future generations.

He said: “We must appreciate our democracy and work toward improving the Nigerian System; this plea also extends to Nigerians currently in India.

“It is essential that we all remember our responsibility to ensure that our system functions; this will only guarantee better living conditions for all of us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highlight of the ceremony was the cultural performance by Edo, Oduduwa and Ibo communities residing in the country.

Also, AINSCA gave awards to 17 members of Constitution Amendment Committee and the Electoral Committee for transforming the association.