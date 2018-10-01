.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Kebbi government says it has introduced commercial agricultural loans for farmers in order to increase the production of rice in the state, Governor Atiku Bagudu has said.

Bagudu made this known in his broadcast to the people of the state, to mark Nigeria’s 58 Independence Day anniversary in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He said the state government paid N400 million to support 97 farmers in the areas of rice, sorghum and cowpea production reflected as loans and or, grants.

He said: “In a similar vein, the state government purchased 100 set of tractors along with threshers, rice rippers and power tillers to enhance agricultural mechanisation.

“Through all these agricultural support programmes, about 450,000 jobs were created and more than 40,000 multi- millionaires were produced as a result of the effort of the state government through agricultural enhancement policy.”

On transportation sector, the governor said the government spent more than one billion naira in the construction of access roads and drainages in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

Bagudu said: “Over three billion naira have been spent on the construction of township roads across the state, and over N1.8 billion on major rehabilitation works along Kangiwa-Makera road, Ahmadu Bello way, Birnin Kebbi and Dabai – Mahuta road in Zuru emirate.”

Bagudu thanked the people of the state for their understanding, support and forbearance in the last three and half years of his administration.