The Ebonyi Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to pray ceaselessly for leaders to enable them to overcome the challenges of leadership.

The Chairman of the association, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, made the appeal during an inter-denominational church service to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence and the state 22nd Anniversary in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Nwali said that continuous prayer and appreciation of leaders in government at all levels would bring the best for the growth and development of the country.

He said on the need for people not to attach much importance to worldly things but work towards gaining eternal life.

He said that the country’s Independence was a gift that needed to be protected.

“We should pray for our leaders and show appreciation to them because it is not easy to lead,” Nwali said.

Meanwhile, Gov. David Umahi while appreciating the association for their support and prayers, said that the emergence and success of the administration were based on prayers.

Umahi frowned at the attitude of some Nigerians who politicise the welfare of citizens and abandoned the duty for which they were called.

“We are sinking deeper into extreme politics and has abandoned the duty that God Almighty called us to do.

“Unity will be achieved when we have love for one another, respect of rights, dignity for one another, fairness, equity and justice,” Umahi said.

He expressed determination and promised to complete all projects while initiating more.

He commended the retired Navy Commander and First Military Administrator of the state, Mr Walter Feghabo and Sen. Sam Egwu, a former governor of the state for their contributions to the state’s growth.