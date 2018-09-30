Bishop of Okigwe South, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. David Onuoha said that the 58th anniversary of Nigeria should be used for sober reflection and repentance to move the Nation forward.

Onuoha, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, enjoined Nigerians to praise the Almighty God for His grace, love and faithfulness which has sustained the nation.

He said that the traditional Christian thanksgiving and Muslim Jummat services that were regular features of this event were obviously too cosmetic to attract God’s attention.

“The unchecked wasting of innocent blood which has increased in frequency, the deep seated division along ethnic and religious lines, the growing level of impunity that is now a culture in our public life, the emergence of pseudo morality that evades and denies reality.

“The nefarious effects of false spirituality occasioned by mercantile religion, the growing pain, suffering and hardship which Nigerians have had to bear on daily basis.

“The present reality of some public officers appropriating the commonwealth of the people to themselves and their families without any twig of compunction are indicative of a mortal sickness.

“Instead of the usual parades, parties and banquets that tend to encourage the status quo, our leaders, like the king of Nineveh, should lead Nigerians to seek the face of God through repentance and confession of our multitude of sins that it may be well with us,” he said.

According to him, this step is necessary to heal the festering wounds that Nigerians are living with, and also bring us to the path of which the blessings of God are not withdrawn from us.