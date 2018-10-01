.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Some Nigerian celebrities have taken to their Instagram pages to share national wishes and prayers to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Patience Ozokwor, Alex Unusual, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Timi Dakolo are among celebrities who posted Independence Day wishes.

Most of the celebrities posted pictures of themselves wearing green and white outfits as an ode to the Nigerian flag; prayers and messages of hope to their Nigerian followers.

Reality TV star, Alex Asogwa aka Alex unusual, took her patriotism to a whole new level with a picture celebrating her `Nigerianess”.

Alex unusual was seen in her signature short hair coloured white and skin also coloured green behind the national flag.

She wrote: “In a rush to leave for my meeting, I still have to say happy Independence Day to my fanmily. Happy birthday Nigeria.”

Similarly, Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor shared photographs alongside a very inspiring caption.

She said: “Happy independence day to my beautiful country Nigeria. We are not remotely where we need to be as a country but we have faith, hope and we never give up.

“I urge every Nigerian to work hard every day to make Nigeria better in whatever little way you can. We can complain about everything but nothing will change until our mindset changes.

“It is ‘Our Nigeria’, let’s do all we can to make it great,” Ozokwor said.

Also, screen diva, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde aka Omosexy shared a collage of herself in green and white outfits with a hopeful message for her followers.

She said, “Happy 58th Nigeria. Happy 58th birthday Nigeria. We are Nigerians. We are strong. We are Indefatigable. We remain undefeated. We are winners.

“We are achievers. We are one. Happy Independence Day Nigerians… from all of us at Omosexy nation. Cheers to a new month,” Omotola wrote.

However, soul singer, Timi Dakolo shared a video of himself performing his hit song ‘Great Nation’ at a national function as a prayer for Nigeria.

He added a simple lyric from the song as a caption – “we are all we have” as a call to action and hope for his followers.

Dakolo’s ‘Great Nation’ is currently trending on social media as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The song is being tagged by some Nigerians as the perfect and most hopeful song as the country marks its 58th year of Independence.