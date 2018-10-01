.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, to live in peace with one another for meaningful development to take place in the country.

Abiola Ajimobi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ismail Ali, said this on Sunday during a N1.5 billion fund raising ceremony for the construction of an International Islamic centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS).

The governor called on the people of Oyo State to support the effort of the government, especially in security which contributed to the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Abiola, however, called on well-meaning Muslims to contribute toward the construction of the building, saying it would add to the progress of Islam and as well reduce unemployment among Muslims.

In his contribution, Chairman of MUSCOYS, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, commended the governor for donating the land to the Muslims in the state.

Sanni called on Muslims to spend in the cause of Allah so as to have abundant reward in this world and in the hereafter.

“It is what we spend for Allah that we would meet when we are no more.

“It is sad that people spend a lot of money unnecessarily on wedding, burial and birthdays but when it comes to Islam they pretend they don’t have money.

“I pity these people,’’ MUSCOYS chairman said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, called on Muslims to be united, and live in peacefully with people of other religion without discrimination.

Abubakar, who was represented by Prof. Daud Noibi, Executive Secretary of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), said anything spent in the cause of Allah would never be in vain as they would be rewarded in abundance.

Dignitaries at the occasion are Asiwaju Adini of Ibadanland, Alhaji Mutiu Oladejo, Alhaji Lateef Oyelade, Prof. Kamil Oloso, representatives of various Islamic organizations, Royal and spiritual fathers.

The building, when completed, would provide jobs for not less that 250 Muslims.