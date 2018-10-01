.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has applauded the present administration’s stride at diversifying the monolithic economy of Nigeria with agriculture.

Ahmed gave the commendation on Monday in Ilorin while briefing the newsmen and delivering his goodwill message on the occasion of the 58th Independent Anniversary of Nigeria.

He noted that the clear and appreciable programmes of the present administration had diversified the economy in which agriculture was given a pride of place.

“Youth restiveness has changed to Youth empowerment.

“Besides, the nation’s security institutions have been duly empowered to enhance national security.

“These attainments facilitated multiple investments with backward integration effects on employment generation, poverty reduction and wealth creation,” he said.

The governor, who spoke through Alhaji Muyideen Alalade, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, however, expressed worry on the state of the nation, explaining that the time was not the best for the country.

Ahmed urged Nigerians to approach the 2019 general election with a sustainable habit of brotherhood and eschew chauvinism, religious bigotry, political dicordancy and sectional interest.

These, he said, had a tendency of tearing the country apart and impede the pace of growth, development and progress.

He assured the citizens that the state government shall continue to toe the path of wisdom to ameliorate people’s hardship, make life more bearable and bring succour to the people.

The governor pleaded for continued support, understanding and prayers for the leadership and the government to bring to fruition the vision for better and prosperous Nigeria.