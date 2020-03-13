The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has upheld argument by President Muhammadu Buhari that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain allegation of corrupt practices and voters’ inducement raised against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

The Presidency has announced the death of a police outrider on the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement in Abuja, said the sad incident occurred on Friday.

“With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.


“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice president described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team.”

Gomina is survived by wife, children and relatives.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories