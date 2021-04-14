



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday urged Nigerians to recommit themselves to the unity and peace of the country.

He also asked Nigerian Muslims not to see the ongoing Ramadan fast as merely a season of abstinence from food, drink and worldly pleasures.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice-President spoke in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement was titled ‘Ramadan is a time for higher virtues of love, kindness and generosity, says VP Osinbajo.’





Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying that Ramadan period should be seen as a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity.

He quoted the Vice President saying that, “I would like to express special greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan fast.

“This is not merely a season of abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures.

“It is a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.”

On the need for unity and peace in the country, Osinbajo reportedly said, “In particular for our nation, we must recommit ourselves now and in the future to the advancement of the unity, brotherhood, and peace in Nigeria.”