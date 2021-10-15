Nigeria urges China to be honest in dealing with Africa

Nigeria’s Consul General to Shanghai has urged China to embrace honesty and sincerity in relating with Africa.

The Consul General, Amb. Chimezie Ogu in a remark at the Jiangsu-Africa Cooperation Conference and China Africa Local Government Cooperation Forum Jiangsu Sub-forum disclosed that the continent is a reliable friend and partner of China.

Explaining that “honesty and sincerity are an essential ingredient in the growth and progress of friendly countries with shared values, visions and expectations,” the Nigerian Envoy called for the closing of gaps in bilateral relations between both parties.

This is as he invited the Government of Jiangsu Province and businessmen to increase investment more in the continent in the win-win cooperation.

“They need to close this gap calls for both sides to increase our mutual interaction in the area of business investment.

Africa is a reliable friend and partner of China. A continent with over 700 million people is next to India as a major trading partner.

The Government and the People of China have done very well within the platform of FOCAC. The cooperation between both sides has witnessed tremendous cooperation, the building of unity and understanding between both sides.

Africa as a continent has benefited a lot within the mechanism of FOCAC and lots of goodwill in the area of infrastructure development from the Chinese side.

Both sides need to develop a strong bond and also a network of honest and sincere communication in our bilateral engagements both in the public and private sector to achieve our common goals,” he added.

He advised Beijing to carry Africa along in its strive for development, asserting that “in as much as Africa needs China in its quest for development, China also needs Africa’s support in the area of global politics with the United Nations.

China needs to carry Africa as an abiding trusted ally in all its bilateral and multilateral engagements.

Very importantly, China needs to unite with Africa and carry her in its multi-lateral aspirations in world politics. It can only realize this, by assuring Africa of its sincerity to assist the continent by providing the best of modern infrastructure needs and demands of our people.

In this way, a better perception, understanding and knowledge of the true spirit of Chinese fraternity with Africa will be understood in the context of our continental framework of FOCAC.”