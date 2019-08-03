<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned the chaos in Johannesburg and attacks on members of South African Police Service on Aug. 1.

The President of the union, Mr Adetola Adebajo, said in a statement e-mailed to newsmen on Saturday that the attitude of the rioters that attacked the police was totally unacceptable and criminal.

“The union frowns at this violent move against law enforcement agents.

“We urge the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that all offenders be brought to justice swiftly irrespective of who is involved whether foreigners or citizens of South Africa.

“This will serve as deterrent to others who may want to attack any law enforcement agent(s).

“NUSA has zero tolerance to crime, therefore, we urge all Nigerians in South Africa to shun violence, crime and go about their legitimate daily businesses,” Adebajo said.