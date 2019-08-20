<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U17 World Cup-winning defender Lukman Zakari joined La Liga side Real Betis from FS Metta of Latvia on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old Kaduna-born is a world champion in 2015 alongside Villarreal and Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Zakari has emerged as one of the best players in Latvia last season with a host of clubs including the Belgium ‎league duo of Genk, Standard Liege and Israeli side MS Ashdod among his suitors before Real Betis snatch the young centre-back after an impressive trial with Los Verdiblancos which will see him start from the B team of the La Liga side where he will be monitored for possible promotion to the first team.

The indigene of Edo State will become the seventh reinforcement of the Manel Ruano team, which already has Carlos Marín, Juan Moreno, Yassin Fekir, Xiker, Mizzian and Jime.

Zakari has played it practically all this season with Metta, but he has not been able to avoid his team’s colist condition, in which he has scored two goals and given one assist.