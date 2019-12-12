<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Non Governmental Organisation known as Mercy Corps Nigeria (MCN) has revealed through research that no less than 13.2 million Nigerian children are out of school in the country.

The humanitarian international body who established a Nigerian chapter in 2012 divulged the information in a press briefing with journalists yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting themed: “Educating Nigerian Girls in New Enterprises” (Engine ll), Project Director, Engine ll, Mrs. Joy Aderele, on making the revelation, hailed the group’s successful humanitarian efforts throughout the country.

She said, ”We have been assisting IDP’s all over the country, lending them a helping hand and providing for them in whatever way we can, be it food, clothing, etc.

“In the North central we have also helped in mitigating conflict in the wake of the Boko haram phenomena.

“The Engine ll project which is aimed at supporting Girls against victimization and abuse has recorded successes in a number of areas in Abuja, most notably the Bwari area council where gender based abuse has been reduced by 25%.”