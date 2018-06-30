The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Stuart Symington, on Thursday night, said that Nigeria would this year need about ten million mentors to enhance her socio-economic development.

Symington, who gave the revelation at an event to celebrate the U.S. 242nd Independence anniversary in Lagos, enjoined Nigerians in public and private organizations to mentor their employees and young Nigerians.

“Let me say that Nigeria is today a nation full of mentors. Nigeria is also a nation that is full of excellence.

“Nigeria will this year, 2018, need ten million mentors or more.

“These ten million people should be people who reach beyond their congregation, beyond their families or beyond those speaking their language,” he said.

The ambassador said that it was imperative for those in the civil service, political positions, business owners and private organizations to realize that there were people out there that ‘desperately’ needed mentoring.

According to him, Nigerians in leadership positions in private and public organizations should, therefore, see themselves as mentors.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba Ibrahim, congratulated the Government and people of the U.S. on its 242nd independence anniversary, on behalf of Nigerians and the Government of Nigeria.

She also expressed appreciation to the U.S. for the various assistance she had given to Nigeria in the areas of security, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the North East.

Represented by Mr Dayo Adeoye, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director of Presidential Lounge and Head, Airport Protocol, the minister also commended the U.S. for her humanitarian assistance to the internally displaced persons.

According to her, the friendship between Nigeria and the US has remained cordial since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.