The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said it will start testing 3000 samples per day in Lagos State and Abuja.

Both places are the hardest hit by coronavirus and have been under lockdown since the end of March.

“To measure efficiency in #COVID19 testing, we set a target to test 2000 samples per day in Lagos & 1000 per day in Abuja,” Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu said on AIT’s Newshour.

“Sometimes it’s not a lack of resources that may lead to inefficiency but the inability to connect the dots.”





Ihekweazu further stated that the lockdown was a difficult decision but a short term strategy to prevent an exponential increase in Covid19 cases.

He said the commission will use the next 2 weeks as efficiently as possible to allow the economy to restart in order to protect the health of Nigerians.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, there are 362 confirmed cases of Covid19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

In other to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, The Federal Government had shutdown Lagos State, Ogun State, and the capital city Abuja.

Other Nigerian states have also announced some measures to curb the spread of the virus.