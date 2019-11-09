<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Adetokunbo Kayode, on Friday underscored the need for Nigeria and Sri Lanka to work closely to deliver on specific programmes, projects and activities.

Kayode said this when the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Ahmed Khan, visited the chamber on Friday in Abuja.

A statement issued by Mr Lubem Gena, the Media and Strategy Officer, ACCI, said that several areas of cooperation were discussed during the visit.

According to the statement, Kayode assured of the chamber’s commitment toward tapping from the opportunities inherent in Sri Lanka and also to explore working with the country’s chamber of commerce to deepen the economic ties.

“Our vision is to make ACCI a hub of economic activities by partnering with Embassies of countries such as Sri Lanka.

“We have done quite a lot in the immediate past by setting up four functional centres.

“They are the Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre, Abuja Trade Centre (ATC); Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC) and the Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC).

“BEST is our training or capacity building arm while the ATC is in charge of trade information, missions organising expos, fairs, exhibitions and providing other useful data.

“PAC helps in developing, shaping and implementing pro-business policies by organising roundtable and carrying out other advocacy activities.

“DRC in other hand is responsible for handling disputes. All these are functional and carrying out these functions,” Kayode said.

Earlier, Khan said that he was visiting the chamber to explore areas of partnership in view of the strategic importance it had with businessmen from his country.

He further explained that his country and Nigeria had excellent relations and wanted to partner with critical organisations like ACCI to scale up the cordiality and complement one another for the overall good of both countries.

“I am ready to work closely with Abuja chamber in terms of participating in your activities like fairs, exhibitions, expos and others.

“I will also link businessmen from Sri Lanka with the chamber to enable them participate in such,’’ he said.