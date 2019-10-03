<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Presidency on Thursday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-day state visit to South Africa will enable more harmonious relations between the two largest economies in Africa.

It said it will also open up more frontiers of opportunities for prosperity by encouraging more exchange and investments, especially for Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

According to him, 32 agreements and Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) signed at the Bi-National Commission and mutually beneficial to both nations, will get opportunity for progress review during the meeting.

“President Buhari is on a state visit to South Africa. While in South Africa, the two leaders will review a number of issues in our Bi-National Commission, including issues that affect citizens,’’ he said.

The Bi-National Commission meeting, he said, was elevated to the level of Presidents’ participation, following the strategic position of the two economies in Africa and need for stronger relations.

According to him, President Buhari and his host, President Cyril Ramophosa, will co-chair the meeting on Thursday.

The statement said President Buhari had arrived in Pretoria, South Africa on Wednesday night for a state visit and 9th meeting of Bi-National Commission, which will for the first time witness participation of the two Heads of State after an elevation.

“The President’s plane arrived in the South African Air force Base, Waterkloof, at 9.10pm, and he was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu.

“Before the meeting, which will be held at the Union Building, both Presidents will have a tête-à-tête to discuss issues of mutual interests relating to the welfare of citizens, and expanding economic and cultural ties.”

Before returning to Abuja on Friday, he said President Buhari will hold an interactive meeting with Nigerians in South Africa.