Nigeria has signed a Code of Conduct, aimed at joining efforts by the global community to actively engage in the fight against terror in all its forms.

Nigeria’s delegation to the meeting on the margins of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, was led by the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monguno signed the document on behalf of Nigeria.

Nigeria is a member of the Advisory Board of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNCCT).

Other members of the Advisory Board of UNCCT are Saudi Arabia (Chair), Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, European Union (Guest Member), France, Germany, India, Indonesia and Morocco.

Norway, the Russian Federation, Pakistan, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States are also members.

The high-level event to “launch the code of conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism” was hosted by the government of Kazakhstan on the margins of the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York.

Monguno, who signed on behalf of Nigeria said: “The political declaration aligns with Nigeria’s stance on the fight against terrorism and indeed, Nigeria’s unique views were taken on board during consultations on the document.

“The signing of the Code of Conduct on the part of Nigeria demonstrates our willingness to join the community of nations to actively fight terrorism in all its forms.

“It is a move that signals Nigeria’s prioritisation of countering terrorism.

“By signing the declaration, member states resolve to strengthen global efforts to prevent and counter the scourge of terrorism in all forms and manifestations as it constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. ”

The political declaration, developed by the government of Kazakhstan, was initiated pursuant to United Nations General Assembly Resolutions A/RES/72/123 of Dec. 7, 2017 and A/RES/72/284 of June 26, 2018.

The resolution noted the importance of international cooperation towards achieving a world free of terrorism.

The meeting was moderated by Amb. Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN and was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

It was also attended by Vladimir Voronkov, Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Amb. Smail Chergui, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security.

Also in attendance was Amb. Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Chair of the Advisory Board of UNCCT and Chair of the Organisation of Islamic Countries Group on Counter-Terrorism.

Monguno, also attended a bilateral meeting with the Under-Secretary-General of the UN and the Executive Director of UNCCT, where he pledged Nigeria’s commitment to defeating terror in all its forms.

The Nigerian security adviser added his message to a wall signed by the National Focal Point Counter Terrorism.

“Nigeria will continue to work with the UN in its bid to rid the world of the dreadful phenomenon of terrorism,” Monguno stressed.

The messages are meant to support the victims of terror and the replica of the messages would be made to be distributed and displayed worldwide.