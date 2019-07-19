<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United States of America and Nigeria have signed a declaration of partnership to launch a five-year plan to improve food security, build greater resilience, and improve household nutrition in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja yesterday, the US Charged’Affaires Kathleen FitzGibbon said the Feed the Future Global Food Security Strategy, Nigeria Country Plan “is a five-year roadmap to boost the agribusiness industry, assist communities to withstand unanticipated shocks such as the drought that affects food production, and improves the health of some of the country’s most vulnerable communities.

“The US government has invested $165 million toward agriculture and economic development in Nigeria over the last four years. This new county’s plan anticipates continuing our investments in Nigeria’s agriculture over the next five years.”

The Nigeria’s Country Plan focuses on eleven states: Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger. Others are Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe states.

The declaration of the partnership will develop five of the government’s prioritised agricultural value chains in aquaculture, cowpeas, Maize, Rice, and soybeans.

The Permanent Secretaries of the federal ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar and his counterpart from Budget and Planning, Mr. Ernest Umakhihe stressed that the partnership will strengthen the nation’s economic recovery plan.

Also at the launch, over 20 private sector vendors in agro-processing, agro technology, nutrition services and agricultural consulting services exhibited their products

The USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director Todd Sorenson said the exhibitors represented “a snapshot of the resources, assets and expertise available and ready to play their critical part in developing dynamic, diverse and market-driven agricultural economy.