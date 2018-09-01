President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived Beijing to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation holding between September 3 and 4.

During the six-day official visit of the Nigerian President, he is expected to join his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to witness the signing of an agreement on the National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase 11 between Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) at the cost of $328m facility provided by the Chinese EXIM Bank.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the bank facility is for the development of NICTIB 11 project which he said was consistent with the current administration’s commitment to incorporating the development of ICT into national strategic planning under the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Shehu said the President and his Chinese host would also witness the signing of the MOU on One Belt One Road Initiative.

The presidential spokesman recalled that in 2013, the Chinese leader proposed the initiative of building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road, with a view to integrating the development strategies of partner countries.

The statement read, “During the High-Level Dialogue between Chinese and African Leaders and Business representatives on the margins of FOCAC, the Nigerian delegation is also expected to sign no fewer than 25 MOUs, including those proposed by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission , Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation , and Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture.

“Earlier, the President on arrival at Capital International Airport, Beijing at about 9.04 am (Nigerian time), was received by top Chinese government officials including the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda and his wife Zahra; the Deputy Chief of Mission, Ambassador Bakori Aliyu Usman; Consular-General of Nigeria, Guangzhou, Shairudeen Oloko; Consular-General of Nigeria, Shanghai, Anderson Madubuike; and Defence Attaché, Brig-Gen. Temitope Ademola were also among those who received the President.”