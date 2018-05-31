Nigeria and Sierra Leone have agreed to strengthen ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio disclosed this to State House Correspondents after paying a courtesy visit on his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said his discussion with President Buhari centred on health, security trade and movement of people within the two countries.

Bio said he was in Nigeria to appreciate the support of Nigeria to Sierra Leone during its difficult times and its recently held election.

“Nigeria and Sierra Leone are two sister countries that have enjoyed a great relationship spanning over several years and this relationship has been tasted severally. I came today to express our country’s gratitude to the Federal republic of Nigeria for standing by us during our time of need, when we had the civil war. This is my first time in Nigeria after I was elected. Im here on this courtesy call to renew our bond of friendship and to see how we can deepen this relationship which is mutually beneficial,” Bio said.

He also said both of them are concerned about the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and preventive measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.