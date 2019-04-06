<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has called for the support of the Brazilian Government in the fight against Boko Haram terrorism and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, made the call in Rio de Janeiro when he visited his Brazilian counterpart, Mr Fernando Silva.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Media Assistant to the minister, Col. Tukur Gusau, quoted him as saying that terrorism was a global phenomenon that needed to be addressed by all nations.

Dan-Ali also requested the assistance of the Brazilian Defence Ministry to Nigeria’s effort at establishing a military industrial complex in the country.

He added that “very soon, Nigeria will be sending its military officers to Brazil for training”.

In his response, E-Silva pledged the support of his country to Nigeria for the combat of insurgency and terrorism.