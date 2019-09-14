<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has advocated committed collaboration and cooperation among sister services and other security agencies to enable them tackle the security challenges facing the country.

Vice Admiral Ibas who described as critical the present security situation in the country, said the collaborations of the military and other security agencies have become imperative to overcome the problems.

He made the remarks at the Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja, shortly after participating in the Third Quarter Route March of the Nigerian Navy.

He said the march was being organized to sustain the physical and mental fitness of personnel towards an enhanced operational and combat readiness.

Vice Admiral Ibas who was represented by the Chief of Standard and Safety, Nigerian Navy Headquarters, Rear Admiral Timothy Dakwat said the Navy remains a dependable partner in conjunction with other sister services and security agencies in the effort to maintain territorial integrity and enforce internal security.

He said the successful conduct of the march demonstrated that the Navy would continue to meet up with its constitutional responsibilities in collaboration with other security agencies for enhanced national security and nation building.

Vice Admiral Ibas who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his 100 day in office after winning re-election said “as a willing partner in ensuring the restoration of internal security the Nigerian Navy would continue to support our democracy by remaining loyal, committed and dedicated to the service of the fatherland.