Bimbo Daramola, former member of the House of Representatives, has warned of dire consequences should the Federal Government allowed Covid-19 Support Fund to be mismanaged.

The outspoken politi­cian and social activist, in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, feared that Nigeria risked having calamitous experience being witnessed in Spain and Italy should the fund is allowed to go down the drain.

Daramola posited that Ni­gerians deserve to be inun­dated with prompt, accurate and periodic briefings about the management of the fund.

He suggested that the membership of the man­agement committee for the fund should be all- inclusive and must have patriotic Ni­gerians who were willing and ready to offer selfless service.

He said: “For the manag­ers of the funds, Nigerians would want a broad spec­trum of regular Nigerians from the Nigerian society, representatives of all private and public sector, artisans, professionals, youth, wom­en, physically challenged to be on the management com­mittee that will superintend over the usage of the funds.”


Daramola, who is the con­vener of the OneUnitedAf­rica Initiative, argued that, “Nigerians cannot be treat­ed as bloody irritants for asking questions about the money that their compatri­ots have voluntarily invested in their common well-being. Consequently, Nigerians will demand to know the follow­ing: The Accounts Where the Money is kept?

According to him, part of the fund could be used to purchase test kits, venti­lators and other equipment as well as building of more isolation / quarantine cen­tres across the country.

More importantly, Dara­mola advocated that a cer­tain percentage should be set aside for research, “to encourage Nigerian virolo­gists, molecular scientists, to commence active research with a view to finding our own understanding of the virus, both for now and fu­ture.

