Bimbo Daramola, former member of the House of Representatives, has warned of dire consequences should the Federal Government allowed Covid-19 Support Fund to be mismanaged.
The outspoken politician and social activist, in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, feared that Nigeria risked having calamitous experience being witnessed in Spain and Italy should the fund is allowed to go down the drain.
Daramola posited that Nigerians deserve to be inundated with prompt, accurate and periodic briefings about the management of the fund.
He suggested that the membership of the management committee for the fund should be all- inclusive and must have patriotic Nigerians who were willing and ready to offer selfless service.
He said: “For the managers of the funds, Nigerians would want a broad spectrum of regular Nigerians from the Nigerian society, representatives of all private and public sector, artisans, professionals, youth, women, physically challenged to be on the management committee that will superintend over the usage of the funds.”
Daramola, who is the convener of the OneUnitedAfrica Initiative, argued that, “Nigerians cannot be treated as bloody irritants for asking questions about the money that their compatriots have voluntarily invested in their common well-being. Consequently, Nigerians will demand to know the following: The Accounts Where the Money is kept?
According to him, part of the fund could be used to purchase test kits, ventilators and other equipment as well as building of more isolation / quarantine centres across the country.
More importantly, Daramola advocated that a certain percentage should be set aside for research, “to encourage Nigerian virologists, molecular scientists, to commence active research with a view to finding our own understanding of the virus, both for now and future.