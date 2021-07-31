Nigeria restates commitment to Paris accord on climate change

The Federal Government of Nigeria has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) final report of 2021 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammed Mahmood Abubakar, while submitting the report on Friday restated Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In a statement by the director of press, Ministry of Environment, Mr Saghir el-Mohammed, on Saturday, the Minister said Nigeria raised its targets in the new report.

The updated report, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, replaces the interim NDC report that was submitted in May 2021.

“This submitted updated NDC communicated that Nigeria has raised its ambition by including emission reduction from the waste sector as a new sector in the NDC.

“Nigeria’s has increased its conditional contribution from 45% to 47% while retaining the unconditional target of 20%.

“Hence the updated NDC has an unconditional target of 20% below business as usual by 2030 and 47% conditional contribution on international support,” he said.

According to the Minister, the day marked history in Nigeria as the timely submission of the updated report will ensure its inclusion in a synthesis report that will be issued later this year, ahead of COP26 slated to hold in Glasgow, United Kingdom.