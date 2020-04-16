Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed thirty-five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo

“As at 10:20 pm 16th April, there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet announcing the new figures Thursday night.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories