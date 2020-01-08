<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola says keeping Nigeria as one indissoluble and indivisible entity remains the only way to appreciate the selfless sacrifices and efforts of fallen heroes that fought and sacrificed their lives for the peace, unity and oneness of the country.

Oyetola spoke at the Government House in Osogbo yesterday at the official launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration as well as Emblem and Appeal Fund.

He asked citizens to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and nationalism, saying the celebration of the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day must reflect the need to strengthen the bond of unity and togetherness among the citizenry.

The governor added that the commemoration must also motivate and prod Nigerians to collectively stand against insurgency in the country.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining the peace, unity and stability of Osun State and had made the welfare of veterans a collective responsibility.

“The State of Osun is irrevocably committed to the Armed Forces Emblem and Appeal Fund initiative. As a way of expressing our avowed commitment, we have always donated generously to the Appeal Fund. We did it last year; we will do it again today,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state, Oladimeji Olalere, commended Oyetola’s administration for its support to his chapter, describing the gesture as unprecedented.