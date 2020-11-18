For four consecutive days since November 14, no new death as a result of coronavirus complications has been recorded in Nigeria, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,163.

According to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded a fatality was on November 13, when one new death was confirmed.

Also, within the past four days from November 14, the number of recoveries has increased slightly from 61,029 to 61,337 — but the number of new cases has also increased, with over 500 infections recorded within the same period.

Although the number of new fatalities has dropped over the past weeks, the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians against relaxing safety measures considering the daily update on new coronavirus infections across the country.





On Tuesday, 152 new cases were confirmed in 11 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown given, Lagos recorded the most new cases with 61 positive samples, followed by Oyo with 39, and FCT with 13.

Out of less than 750,000 samples tested across the 36 states and the FCT, a total of 65,457 persons have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, while 2,957 are still active cases.

Lagos accounts for close to half of the total figure of active cases with 1,223 patients, followed by Oyo with 406, and FCT with 369.

Also, as of Tuesday, Kogi and Sokoto have no active COVID-19 case.