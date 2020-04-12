Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday announced five new coronavirus infections, bringing the number of cases in the country to 323.


Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

