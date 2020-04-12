The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday announced five new coronavirus infections, bringing the number of cases in the country to 323.
Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria
