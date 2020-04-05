<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria has recorded another five new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total national figures to 214 cases.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the five new cases were recorded in Bauchi and Abuja.

It said three cases were recorded in Bauchi States and two at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

“As at 10:10pm 4th, April there are 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths,” it tweeted.



