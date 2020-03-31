<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria has recorded four new cases of the COVID-19 Pandemic increasing the number to 135 in 12 states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the cases through its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, it said Osun State has three cases while one in Ogun State.

However, Nigeria has recorded two deaths with eight discharged after recovering from the virus.





“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths”.

“Currently, Lagos has 81, FCT – 25, Ogun – 4, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 1, Oyo – 8, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Osun – 5, Rivers – 1, Benue – 1 and Kaduna – 3.