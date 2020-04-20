Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.
As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.
170 have been discharged with 21 deaths.
Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
70 in Lagos
7 in FCT
3 in Katsina
3 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Jigawa
1 in Bauchi
1 in Borno
As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 170
Deaths: 21 pic.twitter.com/7gsnusWRow
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]