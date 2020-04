Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.

As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

170 have been discharged with 21 deaths.