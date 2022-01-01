Nigeria records 828 new coronavirus infections, one death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, 31st of December 2021, recorded 828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The NCDC said that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked first on the log with 550 cases.

The agency noted that with the new cases registered, the infection toll from the virus rose to 242,341 while Nigeria’s death toll now stands at 3,031 cases.

It added that 214,296 Nigerians have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while over 24,000 people were still down with the virus.

The centre said Oyo State recorded 87 cases while the FCT recorded 69 cases.

Others are Kwara, 31; Akwa Ibom, 22; Bauchi, 19; Ekiti, 16; Delta 11 cases.

The centre said Kaduna State reported 10 cases while Ogun and Anambra reported three cases each.

Plateau and Bayelsa states recorded two cases each and Nasarawa, Katsina and Jigawa states reported one case each.

The NCDC that 3,823,309 people have been tested for the virus.