



Nigeria, on Wednesday, recorded another 643 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths bringing the total number to 34, 259.

According to the daily situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.





The NCDC updates read: “Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 643 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 19 states of Lagos ‘230, Oyo 69, FCT 51, Edo 43, Osun 35, Rivers 30, Ebonyi 30, Kaduna 28, Ogun 27, Ondo 23, Plateau 20 Benue 17, Enugu 16 Imo 10, Delta 6, Kano 4 Nasarawa 2, Kebbi- 1 and Ekiti 1.”