



As Nigeria marks one year since the index case of COVID-19, the number of active cases has continued to rise. The country recorded 600 fresh infections across 21 states on Friday.

The figure was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for February 26, 2021.

The agency said Friday’s report include data from Taraba state recorded over the last two days.

Lagos, the state worst hit by the pandemic in Nigeria, recorded the highest number of new positive samples with 169 cases.

It was followed by Taraba with 92, and Ogun with 65 new cases.





Other states that also reported new cases are Cross River (57), FCT (38), Rivers (28), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Plateau (12), Borno (9), Gombe (9), Abia (8), Ebonyi (8), Ekiti (7), Kano (7), Delta (6), Oyo (6), Bauchi (3), Nasarawa (3), and Sokoto (1).

The NCDC said 845 people were discharged. This number includes 204 community recoveries in Lagos; 124 in Kwara, 121 in Osun, and 73 in Rivers.

Despite the rise in the number of discharged patients, 11 deaths were recorded, bringing the COVID-19 casualty toll in the country to 1,902.

In the past one year, 1,489,103 samples have been tested in Nigeria. A total of 155,076 cases have been confirmed. 132,544 patients have been discharged in 36 states and the federal capital territory, but 20,608 are active cases.