Nigeria records 54 new coronavirus infections

December 5, 2021
Kokoette Inyangidim
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 54 COVID-19 infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page late Saturday night, noting that the country’s fatality toll from the disease still stands at 2,980, as no fatalities were reported.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,567, while 207,427 people have been treated and discharged.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State recorded 25 cases, followed by Oyo State with 11 cases.

The FCT reported six cases while Kwara and Rivers states reported three cases each.

Also, Bauchi and Delta States recorded two cases each while Kano and Ogun States reported a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that six states – Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Osun, Plateau and Sokoto – reported that no cases were recorded on Saturday

