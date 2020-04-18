Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

Forty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Ekiti.

As at 10:40 pm 18th April, there are 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

166 have been discharged with 19 deaths.

