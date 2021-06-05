Nigeria on Friday recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases in seven states, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said.

Despite Nigeria’s suspension of Twitter, the disease centre announced the new statistics on its official Twitter handle.

Recorded in seven states, the new figure has raised the total confirmed infections in the country to 166,730.

It said no new death was recorded on Friday. thus the total fatalities remains 2,117.





According to the statistics, Lagos and Yobe States topped the chart with 16 cases each while Kano and Gombe recorded eight and three respectively.

Akwa Ibom, Delta and the FCT, reported one case each.

The new data shows a significant increase in recoveries on Friday with 5,649 persons discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours.

A total of 162,584 people have now been discharged since the disease began spreading in the country.

According to NCDC, Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of her more than 200 million people.