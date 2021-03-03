



For the fourth consecutive time, Nigeria has recorded less than 500 COVID-19 infections — with 479 cases reported on Tuesday.

Based on the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, there was a 33 percent rise in the single-day count.

On Monday, the NCDC reported 360 infections, which is one of the lowest single-day counts, in recent weeks.

In the new data, 479 fresh infections were reported in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Also, 647 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total of discharged patients to 134,551





Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, topped the list with 153 fresh infections, followed by Enugu with 75 new cases, and Rivers with 50.

Other states with confirmed cases are FCT (40), Kaduna (18), Ebonyi (17), Plateau (17), Edo (17), Borno (16), Oyo (12), Kano (11), Abia (10), Cross River (10), Taraba (9), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Bayelsa (3), Delta (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2) and Akwa Ibom (1).

Eight fatalities were recorded, bringing the total casualty figure to 1,923.

So far, 156,496 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.