Nigeria records 418 new coronavirus infections, two deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two additional deaths and 418 new infections reported across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made this known on its Facebook page late Monday night, noting that the new deaths have increased Nigeria’s fatality toll to 2,983 from 2,981 reported four days ago, when it last recorded one death.

The new data by the disease centre does not include an update from Lagos State, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre, which has continued to take the lion share of infection figures in the country.

No reason was given why the update was not reported by the state.

While Nigeria has experienced a decrease in the number of fatalities, the infection toll skyrocketed within the last five days with over 2,500 cases recorded from December 9 to 14, 2021.

Newsmen observed that the sharp rise in the number of infections could be an indication that the fourth wave of the pandemic may have appeared earlier than anticipated.

According to the NCDC data, Nigeria’s infection toll has increased to 217,866, while the discharged cases now stand at 210,076.

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT topped the infection chart with 116 cases, and closely followed by Delta State with 115 cases.

Akwa Ibom also reported 41 cases; Ogun State, 33 cases, while Cross River and Edo states reported 23 cases each.

Kaduna State confirmed 10 cases, Rivers State, seven, and the trio of Plateau, Bayelsa and Oyo States reported five cases each, while Kano State reported two cases.

The trio of Bauchi, Ekiti and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.