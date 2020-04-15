Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, disclosed this on Monday on Channels Television, Programme “Sunrise Daily”, while, speaking on COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Nigeria has recorded another 34 new cases of Coronavirus, with the total figures jumping to 407.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 18 of the 34 cases were recorded in Lagos.

Twelve cases were also recorded in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

