Nigeria has recorded another 34 new cases of Coronavirus, with the total figures jumping to 407.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 18 of the 34 cases were recorded in Lagos.

Twelve cases were also recorded in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 232

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Kano- 16

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020

