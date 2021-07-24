Nigeria records 317 new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 317 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

Friday’s figure is the highest single-day cases recorded since March 10 when 399 infections were reported.

According to NCDC, the infections were confirmed in 10 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, recorded 172 cases, followed by Akwa Ibom with 62 infections and Oyo with 33.

Other states that recorded infections include Rivers (32), Ekiti (5), FCT (5), Ogun (3), Sokoto (2), Bayelsa (1), Gombe (1) and Kano (1).

The agency said eight recoveries were recorded on Friday while one person died of COVID complications.

So far, 170,623 cases have been confirmed across the country, out of which 164,780 patients have recovered. The country’s death toll stands at 2,131.