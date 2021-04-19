



Nigeria on Sunday recorded 26 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease, making it the lowest in 2021.

Before now, 48 was the least daily infection recorded in 2021.

The new cases, which came amid no fatality recorded in one week, were reported from the Federal Capital Territory and five States.





Ebonyi State recorded the highest number of new infections: 10.

Others were Lagos-9, FCT-2, Kano-2, Osun-2 and Oyo-1.

With the latest figures, Nigeria has now had 164,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since it spread to the country on February 27, 2020, with 154,332 successfully treated and discharged and 2,061 deaths.