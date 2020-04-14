Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Edo.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

