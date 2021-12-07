Nigeria records 167 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria recorded 167 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a triple jump over the 55 reported on Sunday.

The NCDC did not offer any explanation for the explosion, with Lagos recording 133 cases, about 80 percent.

There was no death recorded for the second day running. Thus the national death toll remained at 2,980.

NCDC report on Facebook included:

▪️3 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state for 5th December 2021

▪️3 confirmed cases reported for Abia state for 5th December 2021

▪️1 confirmed case reported for Delta state for 5th December 2021

▪️10 discharged cases reported for Kaduna state for 5th December 2021.

The agency also gave the breakdown of cases for Monday:

Lagos-113

FCT-22

Plateau-16

Kano-4

Abia-3

Kaduna-3

Rivers-3

Bauchi-2

Delta-1

214,789 confirmed

207,478 discharged

2,980 deaths