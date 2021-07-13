Nigeria records 166 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria’s commercial hub and coronavirus pandemic epicentre, Lagos, on Monday, once again took the lion share of the country’s new COVID-19 infections.

Out of the 166 new cases confirmed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos recorded 153, amounting to more than 92 per cent of the total figure.

The remaining seven per cent was contributed by three other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre, which stated this in an update on its Facebook page Monday night, noted that the new 153 cases reported in Lagos for Monday also included the state’s unreported 74 cases on Sunday.

It also said no new death was reported within the last 24 hours keeping the fatality toll at 2,124.

Nigeria had recorded two deaths from the pandemic on Sunday.

The recent increase in infection figures in Nigeria is attributed to the rising tally from Lagos.

For instance, the city reported 94 out of 98 cases on Saturday.

On Sunday, the state’s governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued a statement alerting residents and Nigerians of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

He called for strict adherence to safety protocols.

Apart from Lagos’ 153 cases and the FCT’s four, the three other states that contributed to the Monday tally is Gombe with two cases while Oyo and Rivers reported one each.

According to the NCDC statistics, a total of 164,476 recoveries have been recorded so far across Nigeria with about 2,113 cases still active.

Nigeria has also reportedly tested more than 2.3 million samples for the virus out of its roughly 200 million population.