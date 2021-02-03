



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,634 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 133,552.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Recall that the country has so far tested 1,302,410 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency also confirmed additional six coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,613 in the country.

It noted that the 1,634 new COVID-19 infections were from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said Lagos state reported the highest number of infections with 440, while Anambra confirmed 160, FCT 158 and Rivers 134.

Amongst other states with new cases were Abia-103, Oyo-90, Enugu-81, Osun-73, Gombe-54, Kwara-50, Ogun-32, Plateau-32, Akwa Ibom-31, Ondo-24, Borno-23, Delta-23, Ebonyi-21, Taraba-21, Bayelsa-16, Kaduna-15, Nasarawa-13, Jigawa-12, Bauchi-11, Kano-11, Zamfara-4 and Sokoto-2.





The NCDC, however said that the number of recoveries currently stood at 107,551, with additional 1,276 people discharged across the country in the past 24 hours.

It stated that today’s discharge included 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State and 103 in Kano State managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency stated that the country have 24, 388 active cases across 34 states and the FCT.

It noted that only two states – Kogi and Cross River – had no active case of the infection as of Feb. 2.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the agency said that the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the UK had been identified in six more COVID-19 cases in the country.

“While we strengthen our genomic surveillance capacity with partners to inform our response, non-pharmaceutical interventions remain effective to limit spread.

“Even with the COVID-19 vaccines, the non-pharmaceutical interventions such as use of face masks, physical distancing etc. remain critical to reducing spread of the infection,” it advised