Nigeria records 159 fresh coronavirus cases

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded no new death from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 2,884 lives nationwide.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website, adding that 159 fresh cases were recorded across 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the latest update, the disease centre said the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 211,330, while 202,803 people have been successfully treated and discharged.

The FCT and Lagos State reported 28 cases each, followed by Nasarawa with a backlog of 25 cases for October 24, 2021.

Plateau and Kwara States in the North-central recorded 24 and 22 cases respectively, while Delta State recorded a backlog of eight cases for October 25 and 26.

Also, Kano State in the North-west reported eight cases, closely followed by Rivers State in the South-south with seven cases.

While Edo, Bauchi and Bayelsa States reported two cases each, Kaduna, Sokoto and Taraba States reported a single case each.