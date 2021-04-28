Active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have again jumped to 7, 837 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reports 156 new infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

NCDC announced this late hours of Tuesday via a post on its verified Facebook page.

Newsmen report that the new figures remain the highest number of daily cases in more than a month.

The health agency also discharged 49 patients after recovery.





So far, Nigeria has recorded 164,912 cases with 2,063 while about 155, 012 patients have been treated and discharged.

The post reads: “156 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-50

Enugu-43

Adamawa-40

FCT-8

Ogun-5

Akwa Ibom-3

Plateau-3

Jigawa-1

Kaduna-1

Oyo-1

Rivers-1

164,912 confirmed

155,012 discharged

2,063 deaths”.