The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, according to a statement on Thursday night, April 9th.
The new cases are being reported in Lagos (13) and Delta (1) States.
“As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet announcing the cases.
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State
