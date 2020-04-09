Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, according to a statement on Thursday night, April 9th.

The new cases are being reported in Lagos (13) and Delta (1) States.

“As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet announcing the cases.

